JCDecaux has officially announced a nationwide partnership between MédiaKiosk, its subsidiary specializing in press kiosks and other commercial uses, and Pickup, a subsidiary of the La Poste group and the leading parcel relay and locker network in France.

The agreement aims to establish Pickup relay points within press kiosks to facilitate access to parcel services in urban areas throughout France. The goal is to reach 100 equipped kiosks by the end of 2025, up from 54 currently.

This partnership follows the agreement signed in April between La Poste and JCDecaux to improve accessibility to postal services, which can now be provided within JCDecaux's network of kiosks in Paris and across the regions.

In addition to these services (stamps, postage, mail drop-off), thanks to this new partnership, customers will now be able to collect or send their Chronopost, Colissimo, or DPD parcels, further diversifying the activities of press kiosks.