JCDecaux completes the world's largest network of automatic public toilets in Paris

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/18/2025 at 12:08 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

JCDecaux announces that it has completed the rollout of the new generation of public toilets in the City of Paris, with 417 units replaced in 18 months before reaching a target fleet of 435 kiosks.



The company highlights its 24-hour mobilization, which maintained a 90% availability rate during the project and 98% operational service thanks to more than 3,000 weekly interventions.



Usage is growing significantly, with 2.5 million visits per month, driven by doubled capacity and fourfold availability. The Group points out that it manages the two largest contracts in the world in this field, in Paris and Berlin, and is developing projects in the United States, notably in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.



Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer, hails "a true industrial and operational performance" driven by the teams and reaffirms the Group's commitment to universal access to sanitation, in line with United Nations Goal No. 6.