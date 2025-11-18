JCDecaux announces that it has completed the rollout of the new generation of public toilets in the City of Paris, with 417 units replaced in 18 months before reaching a target fleet of 435 kiosks.
The company highlights its 24-hour mobilization, which maintained a 90% availability rate during the project and 98% operational service thanks to more than 3,000 weekly interventions.
Usage is growing significantly, with 2.5 million visits per month, driven by doubled capacity and fourfold availability. The Group points out that it manages the two largest contracts in the world in this field, in Paris and Berlin, and is developing projects in the United States, notably in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.
Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer, hails "a true industrial and operational performance" driven by the teams and reaffirms the Group's commitment to universal access to sanitation, in line with United Nations Goal No. 6.
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows:
- urban furniture (50.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 629,737 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2024), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals;
- transportation vehicles and terminals (35.3%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 157 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2024, the group sold 340,848 advertising surfaces;
- traditional and lighted billboards (13.9%; No. 1 in Europe): 121,226 advertising surfaces marketed.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.7%), the United Kingdom (11%), Europe (29.4%), Asia/Pacific (21.1%), North America (7.7%) and other (13.1%).
