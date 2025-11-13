JCDecaux announces the renewal and extension until 2036 of its advertising contract on Lines 1-Blue, 2-Green and 3-Red of the São Paulo metro, now including Line 15-Silver. The agreement, initially valid until 2030, will take on its new dimension in February 2026. The company will operate in 63 stations, potentially 70 upon completion of Line 15-Silver, representing an average traffic of more than 5 million passengers per day. The extension is linked to the inventory digitization program, which already exceeds 1,050 advertising panels on the lines concerned. JCDecaux now covers all operational lines of the São Paulo metro and manages more than 17,000 panels in 14 Brazilian states and the Federal District. Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes that this expansion strengthens the Group's position in a Brazilian market that is "very advanced in terms of digital communication" and where digital assets already account for more than 70% of local revenue.
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows:
- urban furniture (50.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 629,737 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2024), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals;
- transportation vehicles and terminals (35.3%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 157 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2024, the group sold 340,848 advertising surfaces;
- traditional and lighted billboards (13.9%; No. 1 in Europe): 121,226 advertising surfaces marketed.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.7%), the United Kingdom (11%), Europe (29.4%), Asia/Pacific (21.1%), North America (7.7%) and other (13.1%).
