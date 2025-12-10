JCDecaux, Carrefour, Carmila, and Unlimitail have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at making retail media an even more effective growth driver for partner retailers and brands.

The partnership plans to develop and roll out an indoor DOOH (Digital Out-Of-Home) offering at the heart of shopping mall galleries, as well as an OOH (Out-Of-Home) and outdoor DOOH offering along visitors' exterior routes leading up to the entrances of the galleries, first in France and subsequently in Spain.

In France, this project will represent the largest multisite deployment ever undertaken by JCDecaux. It will cover 161 shopping mall galleries and 297 gallery access areas, with the goal of maximizing the impact of advertising campaigns.

In Spain, starting in 2027, the group will deploy an indoor DOOH offering in 91 shopping mall galleries, as well as an OOH and outdoor DOOH offering in 88 access areas to the galleries and Carrefour hypermarkets.

"In both countries, the digital equipment will rely on next-generation, low-energy consumption technologies, centrally managed," added the outdoor communication specialist.