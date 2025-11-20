JCDecaux shares outperformed the market on Thursday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange after the world leader in outdoor advertising announced a share buyback plan that could involve up to 1.5 million shares.

At 10:45 a.m., the stock was up 1.4%, ranking among the top 15 performers on the SBF 120 index, which itself was up about 0.6% this morning.

In line with the authorization granted by its shareholders at the General Meeting on May 14, JCDecaux stated it has appointed an investment service provider to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million of its own shares, representing approximately 0.70% of its capital, over a period running from November 20, 2025, to May 13, 2026--the date of the next General Meeting.

In its press release, the group specified that these shares will primarily be used to cover the distribution of shares as part of current or future performance-based programs.