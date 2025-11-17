JCDecaux has announced that it is joining forces with Swarovski in its partnership with the Comité Champs-Elysées for the end-of-year illuminations on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées, which kicked off on Sunday, November 16, and will run until January 5.
As the world leader in outdoor advertising and street furniture, JCDecaux has proposed a large-scale media plan including advertising on bus shelters and kiosks in the French capital.
As part of this campaign, an exclusive and unique pop-up store has opened opposite the Arc de Triomphe. Open until December 26, it offers visitors the opportunity to discover Swarovski's collections of jewelry and interior design objects.
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows:
- urban furniture (50.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 629,737 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2024), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals;
- transportation vehicles and terminals (35.3%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 157 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2024, the group sold 340,848 advertising surfaces;
- traditional and lighted billboards (13.9%; No. 1 in Europe): 121,226 advertising surfaces marketed.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.7%), the United Kingdom (11%), Europe (29.4%), Asia/Pacific (21.1%), North America (7.7%) and other (13.1%).
