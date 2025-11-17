JCDecaux has announced that it is joining forces with Swarovski in its partnership with the Comité Champs-Elysées for the end-of-year illuminations on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées, which kicked off on Sunday, November 16, and will run until January 5.

As the world leader in outdoor advertising and street furniture, JCDecaux has proposed a large-scale media plan including advertising on bus shelters and kiosks in the French capital.

As part of this campaign, an exclusive and unique pop-up store has opened opposite the Arc de Triomphe. Open until December 26, it offers visitors the opportunity to discover Swarovski's collections of jewelry and interior design objects.