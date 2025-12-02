JCDecaux announces that it has won an 8+2-year contract with the Helsinki City Transport Authority (Finland) and Länsimetro Oy (a Finnish construction company) to operate advertising space in Helsinki and Espoo metro stations. This new agreement, effective from July 1, 2026, extends a partnership established in 2009.

The metro connecting Helsinki and Espoo welcomes more than one million passengers each week and is the main artery of the Finnish transport network. JCDecaux will deploy state-of-the-art advertising equipment, including LED screens integrated into the environment of the 30 stations.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO, emphasizes that this project will make the metro "a showcase for digital out-of-home (DOOH) media in Finland," thereby strengthening JCDecaux's national presence, which already spans 59 cities and municipalities.