BofA has raised its price target for JCDecaux to €23, citing several catalysts expected to bolster growth in the coming quarters.
Analysts expressed "increased confidence in revenue stability," highlighting the continuous growth of outdoor advertising audiences, the rise of programmatic revenue, and the signing of new contracts. They also anticipate that headwinds in the Middle East will gradually subside.
The bank specifically pointed to recent contract wins in Stockholm, Barcelona, and Denver, while identifying further significant opportunities in Spanish airports as well as in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Chicago.
Quarterly Results Scheduled for July 30
BofA forecasts a sustainable return to revenue growth of approximately 5%. In a media landscape that is increasingly fragmented and facing disruptions from artificial intelligence, the bank believes outdoor advertising continues to offer audiences that are both resilient and expanding.
Regarding the Middle East, analysts acknowledge that the geopolitical situation is likely to remain volatile, but they suggest that recent progress in peace negotiations could support a recovery in passenger traffic growth, a favorable factor for the group's operations.
Finally, BofA views JCDecaux's valuation as particularly attractive compared to historical levels and recent sector transactions, with an enterprise value multiple of approximately six times EBITDA.
JCDecaux, whose shares have climbed 29% since the start of the year, is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 30 before the market opens.
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows:
- urban furniture (50.7%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 636,625 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2025), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals;
- transportation vehicles and terminals (35.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 154 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2025, the group sold 374,718 advertising surfaces;
- traditional and lighted billboards (13.5%; No. 1 in Europe): 94,562 advertising surfaces marketed.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (16.7%), the United Kingdom (10.6%), Europe (30.1%), Asia-Pacific (20.5%), North America (8%) and other (14.1%).
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