JCDecaux rolls out its programmatic DOOH offering in nine Latin American countries
JCDecaux has announced the launch of its programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) offering in nine Latin American markets (Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Paraguay), reinforcing its commitment to innovation and the digitalization of out-of-home advertising in the region.
Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) is currently one of the fastest-growing media worldwide, and OOH is gaining market share sharply in Latin America, even surpassing television in some countries, according to the French advertising group.
With this new offering, brands and their agencies can plan, buy and optimize their campaigns on JCDecaux's digital inventory in an automated way, with greater precision, flexibility and efficiency.
This programmatic solution covers a broad network of high-quality, high-reach digital media across urban environments, transit (subways and airports) and shopping malls, enabling advertisers to reach both mass audiences and finely segmented audiences.
This key step now allows JCDecaux to offer pDOOH buying in 100% of the countries where the company operates in Latin America, across an inventory of more than 4,600 digital screens delivering an average of 8.2 billion impressions per month.
JCDecaux's programmatic inventory in the region is accessible via VIOOH, the leading premium global Supply-Side Platform (SSP) dedicated to DOOH, integrated with more than 50 Demand-Side Platforms (DSP) worldwide, including Displayce and other major partners.
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows:
- urban furniture (50.7%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 636,625 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2025), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals;
- transportation vehicles and terminals (35.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 154 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2025, the group sold 374,718 advertising surfaces;
- traditional and lighted billboards (13.5%; No. 1 in Europe): 94,562 advertising surfaces marketed.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (16.7%), the United Kingdom (10.6%), Europe (30.1%), Asia-Pacific (20.5%), North America (8%) and other (14.1%).
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