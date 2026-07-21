JCDecaux rolls out its programmatic DOOH offering in nine Latin American countries

JCDecaux has announced the launch of its programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) offering in nine Latin American markets (Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Paraguay), reinforcing its commitment to innovation and the digitalization of out-of-home advertising in the region.

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) is currently one of the fastest-growing media worldwide, and OOH is gaining market share sharply in Latin America, even surpassing television in some countries, according to the French advertising group.



With this new offering, brands and their agencies can plan, buy and optimize their campaigns on JCDecaux's digital inventory in an automated way, with greater precision, flexibility and efficiency.



This programmatic solution covers a broad network of high-quality, high-reach digital media across urban environments, transit (subways and airports) and shopping malls, enabling advertisers to reach both mass audiences and finely segmented audiences.



This key step now allows JCDecaux to offer pDOOH buying in 100% of the countries where the company operates in Latin America, across an inventory of more than 4,600 digital screens delivering an average of 8.2 billion impressions per month.



JCDecaux's programmatic inventory in the region is accessible via VIOOH, the leading premium global Supply-Side Platform (SSP) dedicated to DOOH, integrated with more than 50 Demand-Side Platforms (DSP) worldwide, including Displayce and other major partners.