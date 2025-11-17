JCDecaux has announced the renewal of its exclusive contract to operate advertising spaces across the Brussels metro, trams, and buses, following a competitive tender process. The agreement is with STIB, the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company.

This new contract, set for an initial term of eight years and renewable twice for two additional years, will take effect on February 26, 2026. It includes the rollout of 180 to 200 digital screens--featuring four iconic LED displays, five cubes, and 80 interactive touchpoints--as well as the management of advertising on 1,300 trams and buses and 900 analog metro displays.

The new installations will be more energy-efficient and will leverage JCDecaux's Adtech solutions to optimize Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) campaigns.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO, welcomed the renewed partnership, calling it "a recognition of JCDecaux's expertise in delivering powerful and sustainable advertising solutions" in a growing Belgian market.