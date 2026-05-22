JCDecaux validates green urban furniture initiative
In a press release marking International Day for Biological Diversity, the world leader in outdoor advertising presented a 'promising' initial assessment of its pilot program involving the greening of 19 pieces of urban furniture.
Integrated into a global strategy of ecological continuity between parks and wooded areas, the spaces greened by JCDecaux are transforming into micro-ecosystems inhabited by a wide variety of plant species, insects, and birds. This initiative demonstrates its effectiveness in addressing the fragility of urban biodiversity. Since 2024, nesting has recurred and increased annually across the 17 nesting boxes along the route. Between April and May 2026, 8 nesting boxes were occupied by great tits or blue tits, resulting in the birth of some twenty fledglings.
The spaces, planted with numerous nectar-producing species selected by a team of ecologists, attract a wide diversity of insects, including 11 identified pollinator species (honeybees, bumblebees, butterflies, etc.). This activity confirms the ecological appeal of the installations and the quality of the landscaping, which is evolving into genuine biodiversity sanctuaries.
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows:
- urban furniture (50.7%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 636,625 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2025), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals;
- transportation vehicles and terminals (35.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 154 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2025, the group sold 374,718 advertising surfaces;
- traditional and lighted billboards (13.5%; No. 1 in Europe): 94,562 advertising surfaces marketed.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (16.7%), the United Kingdom (10.6%), Europe (30.1%), Asia-Pacific (20.5%), North America (8%) and other (14.1%).
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