JCDecaux validates green urban furniture initiative

In a press release marking International Day for Biological Diversity, the world leader in outdoor advertising presented a 'promising' initial assessment of its pilot program involving the greening of 19 pieces of urban furniture.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/22/2026 at 02:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Integrated into a global strategy of ecological continuity between parks and wooded areas, the spaces greened by JCDecaux are transforming into micro-ecosystems inhabited by a wide variety of plant species, insects, and birds. This initiative demonstrates its effectiveness in addressing the fragility of urban biodiversity. Since 2024, nesting has recurred and increased annually across the 17 nesting boxes along the route. Between April and May 2026, 8 nesting boxes were occupied by great tits or blue tits, resulting in the birth of some twenty fledglings.



The spaces, planted with numerous nectar-producing species selected by a team of ecologists, attract a wide diversity of insects, including 11 identified pollinator species (honeybees, bumblebees, butterflies, etc.). This activity confirms the ecological appeal of the installations and the quality of the landscaping, which is evolving into genuine biodiversity sanctuaries.