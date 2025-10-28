JCDecaux announces that it has won the exclusive contract for advertising street furniture in the city of Barcelona, for a period of 10 years, with an option to extend for a further 4 years.

The agreement covers over 1,400 bus shelters and 500 MUPIs, representing 3,000 analogue advertising spaces, to which will be added 300 new-generation digital screens with LED technology, offering better resolution and reduced energy consumption.

This contract is part of the group's climate strategy to be Net Zero by 2050 through the use of renewable energy and equipment with a low environmental impact. JCDecaux will thus offer the largest national range of street furniture in Spain, with more than 30,000 devices spread across 25 major cities.

This success 'marks our return to street furniture in Barcelona', says Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer.