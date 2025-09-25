JD Health, the pharmacy without walls that is conquering China
In a country where access to healthcare often remains unequal and where demand is skyrocketing due to an aging population and the rise of chronic diseases, JD Health International (HKG:6618) stands out as a pragmatic and visionary solution. A subsidiary of e-commerce giant JD.com, the company has transformed the traditional model of pharmacy and medical consultation into a comprehensive digital ecosystem. It no longer simply sells medicines online: it is now building one of the world's largest integrated healthcare platforms.
JD Health International Inc is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the Internet + Healthcare ecosystem business. The Company mainly providing pharmaceutical and healthcare products and Internet healthcare, health management, intelligent healthcare solutions to the customers, as well as a variety of marketing services to the business partners. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in domestic market.
