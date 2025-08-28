Overall, the sporting goods retailer's Q2 sales fell 3% LFL, with UK faring worse (-6.1% LFL, while North American sales were slightly better, albeit still down (-2.3% LFL).

Published on 08/28/2025 at 01:49 am EDT - Modified on 08/28/2025 at 01:52 am EDT

By Philip Twite - JD Sports Fashion reported a sharper fall in Q2 underlying sales, reflecting weakness in the UK, though there were signs of things normalizing in its key US market, where revenues picked up slightly after a sharper decline in Q1.

The sportswear retailer, which generates a huge chunk - nearly 40% - of its revenue in the US via JD Sports, Hibbett, DTLR and Shoe Palace stores, said Q2 LFL sales to August 2 fell 3.0%.

FTSE 100-listed JD shares have lost a third of their value over the last year, reflecting a market driven by discounts, declining demand for Nike products (about 45% of sales), and uncertainty over the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on costs and consumer demand.

Up 4% in early exchanges on Wednesday, the stock’s rise tapered off half-a-point by mid-afternoon trading.

JDS attributed its 6.1% LFL fall in UK sales to a tough comparison basis, with last year’s trading boosted by the men's Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

There was a sequential improvement in North America however, where LFL sales fell 2.3%, after a greater 5.5% fall the previous quarter, reflecting the deferral of several product launches from Q1, as well as stronger sales trends in apparel and online.

A resilient customer

"We believe this is a better outcome than the market expected and is further vindication of strategy," analysts at Peel Hunt said. The market clearly agrees, with the stock up despite the falls announced.

JD forecasts FY 2025/26 profit before tax and adjusting items in line with the consensus of 852 million pounds to 915 million pounds ($1.15-$1.24 billion), down from the 923 million pounds in 2024/25.

That forecast is, however, before any indirect impact of US tariffs which the group is continuing to work through.

Overall, management sees resilience amongst consumers, who however remain very selective ln their purchases. This explains its caution regarding the trading environment going into H2 .

JD also announced a new £100m share buyback programme, which it said reflects its confidence in medium-term industry growth and ongoing market share gains. ($1 = 0.7402 pounds). The market nodded in approval, with the share up as a result.