JD Sports, the trainer titan that once seemed able to outrun any market wobble, is now showing signs of strain. Its latest update paints a picture of a company still performing respectably, but doing so against an economic headwind that is becoming harder to ignore.?

JD Sports forecast that profits will land at the lower end of expectations: this marks a symbolic shift for a firm that has long been a darling of the high street and a standout of the FTSE 100. Like-for-like sales slipped 1.7% in the third quarter, a mild improvement on the previous period but still a sign that stretched household budgets are hitting discretionary spending. The weakness is broad-based: North America, the UK and Europe all recorded declines, though Asia-Pacific offered a rare patch of growth at 3.9% .

The culprit is not mismanagement but macro malaise. Rising unemployment among JD's core youth demographic and a pervasive fog of consumer uncertainty have dulled appetite for full-price footwear: historically JD's crown jewel. Footwear is stuck in an “end-of-cycle” slump, particularly for key Nike lines, which are responsible for nearly half of JD's sales. Apparel, by contrast, is holding up better, offering modest relief but not enough to alter the overall trend.

The retailer blames a sharper deterioration in macroeconomic indicators in recent weeks: rising unemployment among younger shoppers, softer sentiment and a market increasingly driven by discounting. These pressures are not unique to JD, but they matter more for a business built around discretionary spending and brand-led demand.

Smaller margins

There are bright spots, though they come with caveats. Organic sales rose 2.4%, suggesting JD's newer stores and online upgrades are doing their job even as legacy sites drag on growth. The company is rolling out revamped e-commerce platforms across Europe after earlier launches in the US and Asia, and automation at its Heerlen distribution centre is beginning to streamline logistics. Such improvements are helpful but incremental rather than transformative.

Margins remain under strain. Despite attempts to limit markdowns, gross margin fell 30 basis points year-on-year due to a promotional market. Inventory appears well managed, according to the update, but this is cold comfort in a sector where demand cycles can turn faster than stock can be cleared.

For now, JD Sports remains profitable, operationally competent and far from crisis. But the company that once outpaced rivals is now moving at the same speed as the market it serves.