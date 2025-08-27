JD Sports Fashion Plc is a global omnichannel retailer of sports fashion brands. The principal activity of the Company is the retail of multi branded, sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment. Its segments include JD, Complementary Concepts, and Sporting Goods & Outdoor. JD is a sports fashion, multichannel retailer of branded sports and casual wear, combining brands, such as Nike, adidas and The North Face with private labels, such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand. Its Complementary Concepts segment includes DTLR, Shoe Palace, and Sizeer. DTLR is an athletic footwear and apparel streetwear retailer with a connection with the communities where its stores are located. Shoe Palace is a retailer of branded sports footwear and apparel located on the West Coast of the United States. Shoe Palace has over 180 stores. Sporting Goods & Outdoor segment include Sport Zone, Sprinter, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, and Fishing Republic.