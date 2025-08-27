JD Sports shares gained more than 1% in London following the sports retailer's trading update, which announced the launch of a new £100m share buyback program.
Sales fell 3% LFL in Q2, albeit with an improvement in North America (-2.3%), while Europe and the UK suffered from a difficult comparison basis.
We are well positioned to continue to grow our market share in key growth regions in North America and Europe, and are confident about the medium-term growth prospects for the sector, management said.
The British group anticipates full-year profit before tax and exceptional items "in line with current market expectations," while continuing to assess the potential impact of US tariffs.
