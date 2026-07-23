Jefferies reiterates its buy rating on the stock, with a price target of 201 Swiss francs ahead of the earnings release.
Sika is expected to report its 2026 Q2 results next week, on July 28. Jefferies believes the outlook remains cautious.
'While the first half of 2026 will provide the first indications on the year's profitability, with Jefferies' EBITDA close to the consensus, expectations remain moderate,' the research firm said.
According to Jefferies, the consensus sits in the middle of the range of guidance for full-year 2026 revenue growth in local currency (+3.1% versus +1 to 4%), but remains about 20 basis points below the EBITDA margin guidance (19.5 to 20%).
'Given the still high volatility in costs, this suggests at least that the consensus continues to factor in some margin of safety against further downward revisions,' the research firm added.
Sika AG is the world leader in manufacturing and marketing construction chemicals. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction chemicals (85.3%): admixtures for concretes and mortars, repair mortars, reinforcement and sealing products, sealants, etc.;
- industrial manufacturing chemicals (14.7%): adhesives and sealants (mainly polyurethanes, glues, and butyls) primarily for the automotive, railway and shipbuilding sectors.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (7.9%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (37%), the United States (22.6%), the Americas (12%), China (8.9%) and Asia/Pacific (11.6%).
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