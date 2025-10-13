Jefferies announced that it has initiated coverage of Rexel with a "hold" recommendation and a target price of €28, indicating 1% downside potential.



In a note released on Sunday, the US broker said it did not see enough spark to recommend buying the electrical equipment distributor, even though it believes the European residential market appears to have bottomed out.



In the US, the housing sector remains strong, the analyst argues, supported by promising long-term trends such as the energy transition and electrical renovation, as well as stable prices.



These factors should create a favorable environment for Rexel's growth and margins until 2026, acknowledges Jefferies, which nevertheless believes that the prospect of this recovery is already well reflected in current share prices.



There are also risks in France and Germany, two important markets for Rexel, where demand remains uncertain, he continues, believing that investors should wait for more evidence that Rexel can maintain its high margins before placing a higher value on the stock.