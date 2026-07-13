The U.S. investment bank held a site visit last week, along with a meeting with the group's chief financial officer.
Analysts focused mainly on the German company's new technologies business, as well as its specialization in automotive equipment and ball bearings for industrial sectors.
They said that 'industrial adoption of humanoids will be played down, and therefore underestimated, due to social considerations, and we are increasingly convinced of the unique opportunity available to Schaeffler in this sector'.
In response to investor concerns about competitive threats, notably in light of the SKF and Leaderdrive joint venture announced on July 2, Schaeffler said there are many suppliers capable of making one or a few components well, while it is building a unique ecosystem. This includes supplying systems, acting as an integrator, a user and a solutions provider across the entire life cycle.
Jefferies notes that this capability is unique, and is enabled by having a complete set of skills under one roof, drawn from both automotive and industrial operations. As a result, R&D intensity should not increase once the humanoid market ramps up, and capabilities and resources can also be redeployed from declining segments such as PT&C (Powertrain and Chassis Group).
The U.S. investment bank's recommendation remains a buy, with a price target of €10.45.
Schaeffler AG is a Germany-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts. The Companyâ€™s activities are divided into three segments: Automotive Technologies (AT), Automotive aftermarket and Industrial. The AT has four business divisions (BD): E-mobility and chassis BD develops and manufactures mechanical and mechatronic, electrical components and systems for powertrains, offers solutions for hybrid and all electrical vehicles, for steering and other chassis applications respectively ; Engine & transmission systems BD produces and develops components and sub systems for engine and transmission applications in passenger and commercial vehicles; bearings BD provides rolling bearing applications and products; Automotive aftermarket is responsible for spare parts, repair and maintenance for engines, transmissions, and others. Industrial segment is for rotary and linear bearing solutions and for sensor-based condition monitoring systems along with hydrogen solutions.
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