Jefferies maintains its Hold rating with an unchanged price target of $37.00.
Jefferies' second-quarter forecasts remain broadly unchanged, while its estimates for the second half are now more cautious than initially expected.
For the second quarter of 2026, the analyst expects revenue of $4.707bn (vs. $4.722bn previously), mainly driven by foreign exchange.
On margins, Jefferies puts gross margin at 16.2% (-70 basis points year over year), the midpoint of its forecast range.
The analyst also expects an operating margin of 2% (+30 basis points year over year), the midpoint of guidance, and EPS of $0.96 (previously $0.97), as the company has managed its SG&A through streamlining support functions to lift margins.
For the second half of 2026, Jefferies is taking a more cautious approach to its estimates, given ongoing weakness in Indeed data and adjustments for foreign exchange.
As a result, Jefferies is cutting its revenue estimates for the third and fourth quarters of 2026 to $4.783bn (vs. $4.850bn previously) and $4.901bn (vs. $4.967bn previously), respectively.
The analyst is lowering its operating margin estimates to 2.1% (+20 basis points year over year) for the third quarter of 2026 (vs. 2.2% previously) and to 2.2% (+20 basis points year over year) for the fourth quarter of 2026 (vs. 2.4% previously).
Its EPS (earnings per share) estimates are now expected to come in at $1.03 for the third quarter of 2026 and $1.11 for the fourth quarter of 2026, partly due to lower margins, but also to a slight increase in tax rates.
ManpowerGroup Inc. is a global workforce solutions company. The Company offers a range of workforce solutions and services, which include recruitment and assessment; upskilling, reskilling, training and development; career management; outsourcing, and workforce consulting. Its portfolio of recruitment services includes permanent, temporary and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative, industrial and information technology (IT) professional positions. These services are provided under its Manpower and Experis brands. Its Talent Solutions brand specializes in the delivery of customized workforce strategies and new solutions. The Talent Solutions brand, which includes recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and TAPFIN - Managed Service Provider (MSP). The MSP services include overall program management, reporting and tracking, supplier selection and management and order distribution.
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