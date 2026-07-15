Jefferies cuts its third- and fourth-quarter earnings estimates for Manpower

Jefferies maintains its Hold rating with an unchanged price target of $37.00.



Jefferies' second-quarter forecasts remain broadly unchanged, while its estimates for the second half are now more cautious than initially expected.



For the second quarter of 2026, the analyst expects revenue of $4.707bn (vs. $4.722bn previously), mainly driven by foreign exchange.



On margins, Jefferies puts gross margin at 16.2% (-70 basis points year over year), the midpoint of its forecast range.



The analyst also expects an operating margin of 2% (+30 basis points year over year), the midpoint of guidance, and EPS of $0.96 (previously $0.97), as the company has managed its SG&A through streamlining support functions to lift margins.



For the second half of 2026, Jefferies is taking a more cautious approach to its estimates, given ongoing weakness in Indeed data and adjustments for foreign exchange.



As a result, Jefferies is cutting its revenue estimates for the third and fourth quarters of 2026 to $4.783bn (vs. $4.850bn previously) and $4.901bn (vs. $4.967bn previously), respectively.



The analyst is lowering its operating margin estimates to 2.1% (+20 basis points year over year) for the third quarter of 2026 (vs. 2.2% previously) and to 2.2% (+20 basis points year over year) for the fourth quarter of 2026 (vs. 2.4% previously).



Its EPS (earnings per share) estimates are now expected to come in at $1.03 for the third quarter of 2026 and $1.11 for the fourth quarter of 2026, partly due to lower margins, but also to a slight increase in tax rates.