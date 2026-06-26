Jefferies Downgrades Accor, Shares Pull Back

The analyst cut its rating on the stock this morning to 'hold' from 'buy', while lowering its price target to €52 from €55. The market is taking notice: the shares were down 2% late morning in Paris.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/26/2026 at 05:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to Jefferies, the fast rebound expected in the Middle East, which accounts for about 12% of the group's room revenue, should support results, but that scenario is now largely priced into market expectations.



Analyst Simon Lechipre therefore sees limited upside for the stock and trims his profit forecasts by about 4%, now running roughly 3% below the consensus.



The note also points to disappointing performance at the Management & Franchise division, the core of Accor's business. Despite RevPAR (revenue per available room) coming in above targets, that momentum has not translated into fee growth or sufficient operating leverage.



Jefferies also says the development of the Luxury & Lifestyle business remains short of the group's ambitions, and profitability in the Premium, Midscale & Economy division continues to erode.



Finally, the research firm believes Accor's risk profile remains higher than that of its main peers, notably due to its geographic exposure to the Middle East and what it views as less consistent operational execution. It forecasts EBITDA growth of nearly 5% in 2026 and 9% in 2027, a pace slightly below the group's medium-term targets.