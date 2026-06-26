According to Jefferies, the fast rebound expected in the Middle East, which accounts for about 12% of the group's room revenue, should support results, but that scenario is now largely priced into market expectations.
Analyst Simon Lechipre therefore sees limited upside for the stock and trims his profit forecasts by about 4%, now running roughly 3% below the consensus.
The note also points to disappointing performance at the Management & Franchise division, the core of Accor's business. Despite RevPAR (revenue per available room) coming in above targets, that momentum has not translated into fee growth or sufficient operating leverage.
Jefferies also says the development of the Luxury & Lifestyle business remains short of the group's ambitions, and profitability in the Premium, Midscale & Economy division continues to erode.
Finally, the research firm believes Accor's risk profile remains higher than that of its main peers, notably due to its geographic exposure to the Middle East and what it views as less consistent operational execution. It forecasts EBITDA growth of nearly 5% in 2026 and 9% in 2027, a pace slightly below the group's medium-term targets.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.9%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.1%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
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