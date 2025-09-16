Jefferies announced on Tuesday that it had downgraded its recommendation on L'Oréal shares from 'hold' to 'underperform', with a target price reduced from €371 to €340 (cp: €379, -2.4%), citing to high a valuation - it's not worth it.



In a research note, Jefferies points out that the market is valuing the cosmetics giant at around 30x next year's expected earnings, a level at which investors are entitled to expect organic growth of more than 5% per year and improved profitability through higher margins.



However, the broker cautions that such a scenario seems highly unlikely at a time when the beauty sector is returning to a "normal" growth trajectory of around 4% per year, following the exceptional boom caused by the explosion of the Chinese market.



Admittedly, L'Oréal continues to gain market share, the broker acknowledges, but at a slower pace than before, he points out, which means, in his view, that the stock could lose its appeal and be devalued on the stockmarket.