Jefferies announced on Tuesday that it had downgraded its recommendation on L'Oréal shares from 'hold' to 'underperform', with a target price reduced from €371 to €340 (cp: €379, -2.4%), citing to high a valuation - it's not worth it.
In a research note, Jefferies points out that the market is valuing the cosmetics giant at around 30x next year's expected earnings, a level at which investors are entitled to expect organic growth of more than 5% per year and improved profitability through higher margins.
However, the broker cautions that such a scenario seems highly unlikely at a time when the beauty sector is returning to a "normal" growth trajectory of around 4% per year, following the exceptional boom caused by the explosion of the Chinese market.
Admittedly, L'Oréal continues to gain market share, the broker acknowledges, but at a slower pace than before, he points out, which means, in his view, that the stock could lose its appeal and be devalued on the stockmarket.
Jefferies downgrades L'Oréal
Published on 09/16/2025 at 06:29 am EDT
