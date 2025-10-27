Jefferies announced on Monday that it has downgraded Roche shares from "hold" to "underperform," with a target price reduced from 270 CHF to 230 CHF, citing concerns about the biopharmaceutical group's outlook.



In a research note, the broker explains that the Basel-based laboratory's current drug portfolio is expected to continue to grow until 2028, before stabilizing thereafter due to the loss of certain patents and the emergence of generics.



The broker notes that the group is counting on the launch of new drugs and acquisitions/partnerships to continue to grow its revenue between 2028 and 2030.



While they do not question this scenario, analysts at the US investment bank believe the stock is too expensive given the risks.



According to their calculations, Roche shares have a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of around two, which means they are about 50% more expensive than the sector average.



On the other hand, the sector presents more downside risks for several key drugs, especially Vabysmo, its flagship eye treatment, with several clinical trial results from competitors expected over the next 12 months.



With 33% of Roche's sales potentially at risk by 2030, Jefferies concludes that the numbers don't add up.