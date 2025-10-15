BMW shares had a tricky start to trading on Wednesday morning in Frankfurt, following Jefferies' downgrade. However, the German manufacturer's share price, buoyed by a strong European stockmarket, has gradually recovered.



Jefferies downgraded BMW in favor of its major rival Mercedes. In a study published this morning, the broker led by Philippe Houchois explains that the risk/potential ratio has shifted in favor of Mercedes.



The bank specifies that it nevertheless appreciates BMW for its ambitious technological overhaul strategy. It is in the short term that there is more uncertainty. In particular, the proactive defense of market share in China is creating risks, including those related to dealer subsidies and customs duty management, which have already been identified but have led to a downward revision of forecasts.



Jefferies has downgraded the stock from "buy" to "hold", reducing its target price for it from €92 to €85. BMW's communication, sometimes considered erratic, has not allayed concerns. The broker has revised its 2025 expectations quite substantially, anticipating a margin of 5.2% compared with 5.6% previously.



However, it is still on hold on Mercedes shares, even with a valuation raised from €55 to €60 per share.