Jefferies' earnings forecasts for Adecco

Jefferies reiterates its Underperform rating on the stock, with a price target of 13.50 Swiss francs, ahead of the release of second-quarter 2026 results (August 6).



These results, according to Jefferies, should confirm the positive momentum in revenue, even as the analyst expects a persistently weak gross margin.



Jefferies' adjusted EBIT forecast for the second quarter is in line with consensus estimates (Jefferies / consensus: €163m).



Jefferies believes another quarter of disappointing gross-margin performance should remain top of mind for investors.



The analyst notes that the second quarter is slightly affected by tougher comparisons.



Jefferies expects organic growth of +5.0% in the second quarter (versus 4.5% on a like-for-like basis).



The analyst's forecasts call for a slight decline in gross margin in the second quarter (18.8% in the first quarter of 2026), a change of roughly -10 to -30 basis points.



Jefferies also expects adjusted operating profit of €163m, up 16% year over year, in line with expectations.



The analyst anticipates margin expansion of roughly 30 basis points year over year, to 2.7% (versus 2.7% expected).



'A less favorable revenue comparison and weaker margin performance could lead to downward revisions to consensus estimates,' the research desk adds in conclusion.