Jefferies Expects Strong Q4 RevPAR for Accor

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/16/2026 at 10:20 am EST

Jefferies reiterates its Buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of €58 ahead of the 2025 results announcement (February 19).



Jefferies believes that the 2025 fiscal year results should highlight a robust Q4 RevPAR, which is driving EBITDA growth at the upper end of the guidance range.



"The continuation of strong business momentum into 2026, combined with the imminent completion of the Essendi divestment, represents a catalyst for revaluation of the stock, narrowing the gap with its American peers," the research firm notes in its latest report.



At its current price, the stock is trading at a 2025 P/E of 21x with a yield of 3%.