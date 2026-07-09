Enel S.p.A. is Italian No. 1 producer and distributor of electricity. The activity is organized mainly around two areas:
- sales of electricity and natural gas: 186.1 TWh of electricity produced, 249.9 TWh of electricity and 6.3 billion m3 of natural gas sold in 2025. The group also develops an engineering and construction of electric production installations and units activity;
- transportation and distribution of electricity: 474.7 TWh of electricity transported in 2025. At the end of 2025, Enel S.p.A. had a 1,881,651 km electricity transportation network.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (39%), the United Kingdom (5%), Europe (33%), America (22.6%) and other (0.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.