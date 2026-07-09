Jefferies Flags Its Enel Earnings Estimates for the Second Quarter

Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating on the stock, with a €10.60 target ahead of the release of second-quarter 2026 results.



Ahead of the release of second-quarter 2026 results, Jefferies expects EBITDA of €5.7bn (+3% year over year) and net income of €1.8bn (+1% year over year).



The analyst expects a similar trend to the first quarter of 2026, with Networks remaining the main growth driver, more than offsetting weaker results from Generation and Trading.



Overall, Jefferies believes the second-quarter results will allow the company to meet its net income estimate for full-year 2026.



'With a 1-year forward P/E of 14 (versus 17 for peers) and a CAGR in EPS of around 5% between 2026 and 2029, we remain positive on the stock,' the research desk said.