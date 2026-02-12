Jefferies Identifies the Key Challenge for Sanofi's New CEO

In a note regarding the non-renewal of Paul Hudson as Sanofi's CEO—which has led to a 4.75% drop in the share price to 78.64 euros—Jefferies offers a different perspective.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/12/2026 at 09:41 am EST

Analysts believe this may reflect an awakening by the board of directors, who have recognized what must be addressed as a priority and what can wait.



Paul Hudson will step down from his role on 17 February, to be replaced by Belén Garijo on 29 April. In the interim, Olivier Charmeil, executive vice president of general medicine and a member of the executive committee since 2011, will take over.



Jefferies believes Sanofi's share price is being penalized mainly because the incoming CEO does not have a proven track record in R&D at her previous position (as CEO of Germany's Merck KGaA since 2021), and was unable to drive growth in Merck KGaA's Pharma division. According to the American investment bank, another interpretation is possible, notably because boosting R&D productivity is more challenging in mid-sized organizations than in "Large Caps." Furthermore, at Merck KGaA, the priority was not Pharma, but the LifeScience business. Jefferies adds that Belén Garijo's ability to slow the decline of the Pharma segment was impressive.



Like other analysts, Jefferies believes it is necessary to allocate capital both within and outside the joint venture with Regeneron. The analysts emphasize that Sanofi's most immediate challenge is the sustainability of this joint venture.



The recommendation is to buy, with a target price of 100 euros.