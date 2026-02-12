In comments regarding the non-renewal of Paul Hudson's mandate as Sanofi's CEO-which led to a 4.75% drop in the share price to EUR78.64-Jefferies offers a different perspective.

Analysts believe this may reflect the board of directors' awakening, having recognized what must be addressed as a priority and what can wait.



Paul Hudson will step down from his role on Tuesday February 17, to be replaced by Belén Garijo on April 29. In the interim, Olivier Charmeil, executive vice president of general medicine and a member of the executive committee since 2011, will take over.



Jefferies believes that Sanofi's share price is being penalized mainly because the incoming CEO does not have a proven track record in R&D at her previous position (as CEO of Germany's Merck KGaA since 2021), and was unable to drive growth in Merck KGaA's Pharma division. According to the US investment bank, another interpretation is possible, notably because boosting R&D productivity is more challenging in mid-sized organizations than in "Large Caps". Furthermore, at Merck KGaA, the priority was not Pharma, but rather the LifeScience business. Jefferies adds that Belén Garijo's ability to slow the decline of the Pharma segment was impressive.



Like other analysts, Jefferies believes it is necessary to allocate capital both within and outside the joint venture with Regeneron. Analysts emphasize that Sanofi's most immediate challenge is the sustainability of this joint venture.



All said, they have a buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of €100.