Jefferies announced on Thursday that it had initiated coverage of GTT with a buy recommendation and a target price of €205, praising the French engineering group's favorable momentum in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector.



In a note, the US broker explained that final investment decisions continue to progress within the sector, which should translate into an acceleration in orders for GTT starting in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026.



The broker points out that this positive trajectory should be accompanied by improved margins, suggesting that operating income (EBITDA) could be 3% and 11% above market forecasts in 2026 and 2027, respectively.



Jefferis adds that GTT's solid business model, based on royalty payments, should enable it to generate an operating margin (EBITDA) of over 65%, supporting an impressive track record of dividend payments, which, in his view, justifies the stock trading at a premium to its competitors.



Its target thus reveals a potential upside of around 30% compared to current price levels.





Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.