Jefferies reiterates its Buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of 81.00 EUR.
Argan has issued a 500 million euro green bond maturing in October 2029, carrying a coupon of approximately 3.779%, thereby refinancing the 500 million euro 5-year bond issued in November 2021.
Jefferies believes the group failed to capitalize on the recent favorable credit environment, although this transaction addresses its primary refinancing requirement.
The analyst also notes that management confirmed its 2026 guidance, targeting earnings per share of approximately 6.0 euros.
'Compared to its higher-rated peers, the issuance from Argan, which is rated BBB-, highlights a significant funding gap relative to BBB+/BBB rated issuers. At this stage, we do not foresee any rating upgrade before the end of the 2030 business plan,' the research firm stated.
Argan specializes in developing and managing logistical platforms Premium.
At the end of 2025, the group's real estate property had a total area of 3,710,000 m2, with a market value of EUR 4.1 billion (fees not included).
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