Jefferies maintains Buy rating on Argan following 500M euro bond issuance

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/24/2026 at 08:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies reiterates its Buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of 81.00 EUR.



Argan has issued a 500 million euro green bond maturing in October 2029, carrying a coupon of approximately 3.779%, thereby refinancing the 500 million euro 5-year bond issued in November 2021.



Jefferies believes the group failed to capitalize on the recent favorable credit environment, although this transaction addresses its primary refinancing requirement.



The analyst also notes that management confirmed its 2026 guidance, targeting earnings per share of approximately 6.0 euros.



'Compared to its higher-rated peers, the issuance from Argan, which is rated BBB-, highlights a significant funding gap relative to BBB+/BBB rated issuers. At this stage, we do not foresee any rating upgrade before the end of the 2030 business plan,' the research firm stated.