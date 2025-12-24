In a research note, the American broker acknowledged that this represents an unexpected turn of events, given that the company had reported on December 15 only a minor delay in the regulatory review process, which was initially expected to extend beyond the target action date of December 28.

Considering the recent failure of the phase 3 trial in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), in which tolebrutinib did not meet its primary endpoint, Jefferies nevertheless believes that this setback was largely priced in by the market. However, the broker expects the credibility of the management team to be impacted, especially in light of the positive tone of the last R&D meeting.

Most importantly, from the analyst's perspective, the frexalimab program, Sanofi's other multiple sclerosis project, remains completely unaffected by these developments, as does amlitelimab, an experimental eczema treatment that Jefferies considers the pharmaceutical group's "key" asset, with annual sales expected to reach around five billion dollars, not including its potential use in other indications.


Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.