Jefferies Maintains Buy Rating on Sanofi Despite Setback in Multiple Sclerosis

Jefferies on Wednesday reiterated its buy recommendation and €100 price target on Sanofi shares following the complete response letter received by the pharmaceutical group from the U.S. FDA regarding the marketing authorization application for tolebrutinib in the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/24/2025 at 05:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note, the American broker acknowledged that this represents an unexpected turn of events, given that the company had reported on December 15 only a minor delay in the regulatory review process, which was initially expected to extend beyond the target action date of December 28.



Considering the recent failure of the phase 3 trial in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), in which tolebrutinib did not meet its primary endpoint, Jefferies nevertheless believes that this setback was largely priced in by the market. However, the broker expects the credibility of the management team to be impacted, especially in light of the positive tone of the last R&D meeting.



Most importantly, from the analyst's perspective, the frexalimab program, Sanofi's other multiple sclerosis project, remains completely unaffected by these developments, as does amlitelimab, an experimental eczema treatment that Jefferies considers the pharmaceutical group's "key" asset, with annual sales expected to reach around five billion dollars, not including its potential use in other indications.





Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.