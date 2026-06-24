Jefferies Maintains Buy Rating on Segro After Rejection of Prologis Offer

In a note, the U.S. investment bank said Segro has rejected a merger proposal from Prologis.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/24/2026 at 02:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As a reminder, U.S.-based Prologis made a non-binding, all-share indicative proposal to acquire U.K. peer Segro, offering 0.084 new Prologis share for each Segro share. Based on Prologis' share price and the exchange rate as of June 23, the offer values Segro at 925 pence per share, or about £12.6bn, representing a 24.6% premium to the last closing price.



Prologis argues that the merger would allow Segro shareholders to own 10.5% of the enlarged group and gain exposure to the performance of the world's largest listed logistics REIT, with a market capitalization of $140.9bn.



In its note, Jefferies reiterated its buy rating on Segro, with a target price of 855 pence.