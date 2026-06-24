Jefferies Maintains Buy Rating on Segro After Rejection of Prologis Offer
In a note, the U.S. investment bank said Segro has rejected a merger proposal from Prologis.
Published on 06/24/2026 at 02:35 am EDT
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Prologis argues that the merger would allow Segro shareholders to own 10.5% of the enlarged group and gain exposure to the performance of the world's largest listed logistics REIT, with a market capitalization of $140.9bn.
In its note, Jefferies reiterated its buy rating on Segro, with a target price of 855 pence.