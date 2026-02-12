Jefferies is maintaining its Buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of 110 € following the publication of the 2025 results.
Jefferies notes that the results are in line with forecasts in terms of adjusted EPS (9.58 EUR compared to Jefferies' estimate of 9.57 EUR).
Net rental income amounted to 2,247 million euros, down 2.9% year-on-year but up 3.1% on a like-for-like basis (versus +2.4% over nine months, +3.6% in the first half, and +6.7% for the 2024 fiscal year).
By division, rents increased by 3.8% on a like-for-like basis in shopping centers (compared to +4.1% in H1 2025 and +5.8% for the 2024 fiscal year), and fell by 6.2% for convention and exhibition centers.
Recurring net income dropped by -2.9% to 1,372 million euros. Adjusted EPS declined by -2.7% to 9.58 EUR (versus +2.4% to 9.85 EUR in 2024). According to the analyst, this is in line with his estimate (9.57 EUR), and 1% above the consensus estimate (9.48 EUR).
The analyst points out that AREPS guidance for 2026 is, however, slightly below his estimates.
URW is forecasting AREPS between 9.15 EUR and 9.30 EUR, whereas it had previously indicated during its CMD meeting last May that 2026 AREPS should be at least 9.15 EUR. Jefferies considers this figure to be slightly below his estimate of 9.31 EUR and the consensus estimate of 9.30 EUR.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (comprising Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.) is a world leader in commercial real estate.
At the end of 2024, the real estate portfolio is valued, in gross market value, at EUR 49.7 billion, broken down by type of asset between shopping centers (87.2%), offices (5.6%), convention and exhibition venues (5.2%) and service centers (2%).
The portfolio in value is distributed geographically as follows: France (34%), the United States (21%), Central Europe (11%), the United Kingdom (7%), Spain (7%), Germany (6%), Nordic countries (5%), Austria (4%) and the Netherlands (3%).
