Jefferies Maintains Buy Rating on URW as Portfolio Rotation Continues

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/12/2026 at 09:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies has reaffirmed its Buy recommendation on URW with a price target of €120.BR/>

According to the analyst, URW is actively pursuing its portfolio rotation strategy. Following the acquisition of a 50% stake in Westfield UTC announced earlier this week, URW is further optimizing its portfolio quality by divesting underperforming assets and reinvesting in its flagship locations, Jefferies notes.BR/>

URW is reportedly in exclusive negotiations with the Czech investor Trigea for the sale of the Minto shopping center for approximately €160m, according to GSNews, as reported by Jefferies in its latest research note.BR/>

Following the sales of Höfe am Brühl, Palais Vest, and Gropius Passagen, URW is continuing the disposal of shopping centers originally held within its German joint venture with CPPIB, the analysis firm highlights.BR/>

Jefferies also indicates that the Paunsdorf Center in Leipzig, the final asset from this joint venture, is also on the market. Combined with Minto, these two additional disposals could represent over €400m, bringing total divestments in Germany for this year to €650m.BR/>

The Minto center was delivered in 2015. This four-story shopping mall, located in Mönchengladbach and opened in 2015, comprises 121 units with a total gross leasable area of 41,600 square meters. The center reported an occupancy rate of 91.3% at the end of 2024, based on the latest available data, Jefferies adds.