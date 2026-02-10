Jefferies Maintains Hold Rating on Edenred Ahead of Earnings Release

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/10/2026 at 10:10 am EST

Jefferies is maintaining its hold recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €17.70 ahead of the 2025 earnings release (scheduled for February 24).



"We expect the focus to be primarily on management's comments regarding Brazilian regulation, following the suspension of the presidential decree by federal courts," the research firm stated.



For the fourth quarter, Jefferies anticipates few surprises, though results will likely depend on the Christmas season, while ongoing challenges in the Italian division are expected to weigh on performance.



In early November, Edenred presented a detailed three-year strategy, forecasting comparable EBITDA growth of 2% to 4% in 2026.



This figure was subsequently adjusted to reflect Brazilian regulatory changes, with growth now expected between 8% and 12%.



Jefferies does not anticipate any updates at the time of the earnings release.



For 2026 (including Brazilian regulation), the analyst expects a 1% decline in comparable operational revenue to €2.7 billion, which is 1% higher than previous forecasts. Regarding EBITDA, Jefferies anticipates an 11% decrease on a comparable basis, to €1.2 billion, representing a margin of 42%.