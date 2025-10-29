Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of $410 following the release of Q4 2024-25 results.



The analyst believes that the acceleration in volumes in the United States in Q4 and the recovery in cross-border transactions in October (after sustained growth in Q4) demonstrate consumer resilience.



"Visa maintains its excellent performance (with the Olympics and World Cup as additional growth drivers for fiscal 2026)," the broker said.



Jefferies highlights in its latest report that the initial outlook for another year of double-digit organic net revenue growth in fiscal 2026 confirms the strength of Visa's model.



It should be noted that the payment solutions group posted adjusted net income (non-GAAP) up 10% to $2.98 per share, with revenue up 12% to $10.7bn.