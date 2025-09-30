At the beginning of the year, we warned that the US investment bank's valuation was entering high-risk territory after an exceptional 2024.

The warning hit the mark, as the share price halved in the weeks that followed. However, it recovered at the beginning of the summer to once again flirt with its highs.

Ultimately, 2025 looks set to be much better than expected, notably driven by the continuing buoyancy of the North American financial markets. Revenue is up from $5.1bn to $5.3bn, and all three segments—investment banking, capital markets, and asset management—are growing.

Despite good control over compensation costs, however, the cost structure is growing faster than revenues. As a result, pre-tax profit declined to $617m in the first nine months of the year, compared to $700m last year.

Equity per share reached $50.6, compared with $48.9 at the same time last year.

This brings the current valuation to 1.35x equity, compared with a 20-year average of 1 times equity and lows of 0.5x equity during the subprime crisis in 2016 and then during the pandemic.

In this context, it should be noted that the valuation ceiling of 1.5x equity has rarely been exceeded, and that a rapid decline has always followed shortly thereafter.

In this context, it is noteworthy—and appreciable—that Jefferies has suspended its share buyback program since investors have once again turned their favor toward it. This management decision makes perfect sense and shows that the bank's management does not consider its stock to be undervalued.

This is in contrast to the period between 2017 and 2022, when the average valuation was 0.7x equity: during this window, massive and perfectly sequenced share buybacks removed a third of the outstanding shares, thereby rapidly increasing the value of equity per share.