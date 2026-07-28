Jefferies maintains its "hold" rating on Apple shares, raising its TP for them by 3% to $308.92, which implies 7% downside potential for the stock, ahead of the technology group's quarterly results due on Thursday evening.

For its Q3 (ended in June), the broker lifts its revenue growth estimate to 16% from 14.2%, citing stronger demand for the iPhone 17 and a favorable currency effect of 1 to 1.5 percentage points.



Nevertheless, Jefferies cuts its operating profit and EPS forecasts by about 7%, to levels 6% below the consensus, due to concerns about its gross margin.



"Our deep dive into gross margin indicates that iPhone 17 gross margin could fall by 4 points in fiscal Q3 and by 9 points in the second half of calendar 2026 absent price increases," the broker says.



"Even with price increases of 18% to 26% for the iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max, we estimate gross margin would still decline by 3.5 points," it adds.