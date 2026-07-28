For its Q3 (ended in June), the broker lifts its revenue growth estimate to 16% from 14.2%, citing stronger demand for the iPhone 17 and a favorable currency effect of 1 to 1.5 percentage points.

Nevertheless, Jefferies cuts its operating profit and EPS forecasts by about 7%, to levels 6% below the consensus, due to concerns about its gross margin.

"Our deep dive into gross margin indicates that iPhone 17 gross margin could fall by 4 points in fiscal Q3 and by 9 points in the second half of calendar 2026 absent price increases," the broker says.

"Even with price increases of 18% to 26% for the iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max, we estimate gross margin would still decline by 3.5 points," it adds.