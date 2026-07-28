Jefferies Raises Its Target on Apple Ahead of Quarterly Results

Jefferies reiterates its "hold" rating on Apple, raising its price target by 3% to $308.92, a level that still implies 7% downside for the stock, ahead of the technology group’s quarterly results due Thursday evening.

For its third fiscal quarter (ended in June), the broker lifts its revenue growth estimate to 16% from 14.2%, citing stronger demand for the iPhone 17 and a favorable foreign-exchange impact of 1 to 1.5 percentage points.



Nevertheless, Jefferies cuts its operating profit and EPS forecasts by about 7%, to levels 6% below the consensus, due to concerns about gross margin.



"Our in-depth gross margin analysis indicates that the iPhone 17’s gross margin could fall by four points in the third fiscal quarter and by nine points in the second half of calendar 2026 absent price increases," the broker says.



"Even with price increases of 18% to 26% for the iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max, we estimate the gross margin would still decline by 3.5 points," the financial intermediary adds.