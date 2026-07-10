With General Dynamics (a specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of aeronautics, space, naval and defense systems and equipment) set to report quarterly results on July 29, Jefferies is already anticipating solid numbers, reflecting continued momentum in the Aerospace and Marine businesses, with EPS expected at $3.98, slightly above the consensus, thanks to better margins in aerospace.
According to Sheila Kahyaolglu, the analyst covering the name, the group is expected to raise its 2026 revenue guidance by around 1%, driven by higher-than-expected business jet deliveries and the continued strength of the Marine business. Jefferies is also counting on an improvement in the operating margin outlook, supported by mix effects, price increases and industrial progress.
Finally, the broker believes that the ramp-up of Gulfstream programs, improved productivity in nuclear submarines and a defense spending environment that remains favorable strengthen the stock's upside, which underpins the higher price target.
Yesterday, General Dynamics shares ended the session with a negligible gain of 0.08%, at $374.6, but the stock is up more than 11% since the start of the year.
General Dynamics Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautical, space, naval, and defense systems and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- submarines and boats (31.8%);
- information systems and technologies (25.6%): telecommunication, control, surveillance, monitoring, and similar systems;
- business aircraft (24.9%). Moreover, the group offers maintenance and assistance services etc.;
- defense and security systems (17.7%): armored combat vehicles, land combat systems, weapons systems, munitions, protection and detection systems, etc.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (62.8%) and services (37.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (82.4%), North America (2.4%), Europe (6.7%), Africa and Middle East (3.8%), Asia/Pacific (3.8%) and Latin America (0.9%).
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