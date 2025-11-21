Jefferies has maintained its Hold rating on Valeo but raised its price target from EUR10.35 to EUR11.35 after the company's Capital Markets Day (CMD).

The analyst notes that the growth forecasts presented during Valeo's CMD fell short of expectations and were clearly poorly received. However, the analyst believes these forecasts reflect a realistic view of the sector's current environment.

"We believe this justifies a more positive outlook, as Valeo is now well-positioned for 2026F compared to its competitors, who will likely have to revise their growth forecasts downward in February," the research firm stated.

"Our forecasts have been revised downward to reflect less favorable growth prospects, with sales down 3% and 4% for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years, and EBIT down 2% for each year," the analyst explained.

Jefferies' forecasts for Valeo's 2025 fiscal year remain largely unchanged. "We are slightly below consensus for sales in these two years, but slightly above for EBIT," the analyst added.