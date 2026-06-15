Jefferies Reaffirms Rating on Accenture Ahead of Earnings Release

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/15/2026 at 08:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies is maintaining its Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $185 prior to the upcoming earnings announcement.



Accenture is scheduled to report its third quarter results on June 18. Despite uncertainties surrounding the impact of AI and geopolitical factors, Jefferies expects results to come in near or above the midpoint of its third quarter guidance.



Regarding fiscal year 2026, the analyst believes management will narrow its previous guidance of +3-5% at constant currency (CC) to +3.5-4.5% CC (+2.0-3.0% organic CC), effectively lowering consensus growth expectations for the end of fiscal 2026.



Jefferies' estimates for the third quarter of 2026 and the full 2026 fiscal year remain unchanged, though the analyst has revised the outlook for 2027 and 2028 downward.