Jefferies maintains its buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of €30 following the announcement of revenue figures for the 2025 fiscal year.
Jefferies believes the year ended on a positive note, with organic growth of 4% in the fourth quarter, slightly exceeding expectations.
According to the analyst, this performance was supported by an acceleration in Central Europe and continued strength in Southern Europe and Latin America, but was partially offset by an unfavorable economic and political environment in France.
Jefferies highlights in its report that the targets for the 2025 fiscal year have been reaffirmed, and forecasts for the 2026 fiscal year will be released alongside the 2025 results in March.
Jefferies notes that nearly 10 acquisitions were finalized in 2025, mainly in the flat linen market in Europe and Latin America.
"The company confirmed that transactions completed over the past two years generated €80 million in additional revenue for the 2025 fiscal year (representing growth of around 2%, in line with the medium-term objective). The company also indicates that several other small and medium-sized acquisitions are currently under consideration," the research firm states.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2024, the group had 466 production and distribution centers worldwide.
