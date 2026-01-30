Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating on Elis Following 2025 Revenue Figures

Jefferies maintains its buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of €30 following the announcement of revenue figures for the 2025 fiscal year.



Jefferies believes the year ended on a positive note, with organic growth of 4% in the fourth quarter, slightly exceeding expectations.



According to the analyst, this performance was supported by an acceleration in Central Europe and continued strength in Southern Europe and Latin America, but was partially offset by an unfavorable economic and political environment in France.



Jefferies highlights in its report that the targets for the 2025 fiscal year have been reaffirmed, and forecasts for the 2026 fiscal year will be released alongside the 2025 results in March.



Jefferies notes that nearly 10 acquisitions were finalized in 2025, mainly in the flat linen market in Europe and Latin America.



"The company confirmed that transactions completed over the past two years generated €80 million in additional revenue for the 2025 fiscal year (representing growth of around 2%, in line with the medium-term objective). The company also indicates that several other small and medium-sized acquisitions are currently under consideration," the research firm states.