Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating on EssilorLuxottica Ahead of Q4 Results

Published on 01/09/2026

Jefferies has reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock, maintaining a price target of €350 ahead of the release of full-year 2025 results (scheduled for February 11).



The analyst expects that the fourth quarter will once again deliver a positive surprise, but warns that second-half margins are likely to disappoint, as they have in the past.



Jefferies has also trimmed its 2026-2027 EPS estimates by approximately 5%, citing the rapid growth of smart glasses, which drives faster expansion but necessitates a margin reset.



"EssilorLuxottica is a structural player and a major consolidator in a consistently growing optical market, but also a leading innovator—from medical technologies to digital solutions and hearing aids," the research firm emphasizes.