Jefferies Reiterates Buy Rating on EssilorLuxottica Ahead of Q4 Results
Published on 01/09/2026 at 09:05 am EST
The analyst expects that the fourth quarter will once again deliver a positive surprise, but warns that second-half margins are likely to disappoint, as they have in the past.
Jefferies has also trimmed its 2026-2027 EPS estimates by approximately 5%, citing the rapid growth of smart glasses, which drives faster expansion but necessitates a margin reset.
"EssilorLuxottica is a structural player and a major consolidator in a consistently growing optical market, but also a leading innovator—from medical technologies to digital solutions and hearing aids," the research firm emphasizes.