Jefferies believes that Adidas' Q3 results offer a promising outlook for Nike. The analyst maintains his buy recommendation with an unchanged price target of $115.



"Adidas' third-quarter sales were slightly below expectations, despite higher EBIT thanks to better customs duty management and more effective cost control than expected," the broker points out.



"Management has raised its EBIT forecast for the fiscal year, but the company's total revenue forecast of +9% suggests a further slowdown in the fourth quarter, despite continued growth for the Adidas brand," Jefferies added.



The analyst believes there is an opportunity for Nike to gain market share as Adidas' business in North America stagnates and Nike experiences a strong recovery.