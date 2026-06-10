Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on URW following full takeover of Westfield UTC

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/10/2026 at 06:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies maintains its Buy rating on URW shares with a price target of 120 euros following the announcement of an option to acquire a 50% stake in Westfield UTC in San Diego.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the remaining 50% of UTC, a premier destination located in San Diego, California, for approximately 705 million dollars (in cash and shares).



Jefferies believes this strategically advantageous acquisition represents a full buyout of a top-tier flagship asset (A++ rated) with an annual net growth of approximately 5.8%, securing intrinsic growth.



The analyst anticipates a short-term EPS dilution of around 1% at the current share price, implying that the transaction will depend on favorable currency and equity market conditions to be EPS neutral, as indicated by the company.



The analyst specifies that the acquisition price of approximately 705 million dollars will consist of a cash payment and a maximum of 2.6 million new shares (representing 1.8% of existing share capital) issued by URW (with no lock-up period). The transaction is expected to close no later than December 31, 2026.



Jefferies considers URW's acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Westfield UTC to be highly relevant strategically, allowing the Group to take full control of a flagship U.S. A++ category asset with strong growth potential.



According to the analyst's report, the option was structured at a double-digit discount to book value, representing an attractive entry point with an estimated annual net yield of approximately 5.8%, a reasonable level given the asset's quality.



Jefferies notes in its study that Westfield UTC is a premier open-air flagship mall located in an upscale San Diego neighborhood. It combines approximately 115,800 sqm of high-end retail with a rich luxury, dining, and experiential offering, and increasingly integrates mixed-use components (residential, office, and leisure).