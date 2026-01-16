Jefferies has reiterated its buy recommendation on Accor shares, maintaining a price target of €58 ahead of the company's 2025 results announcement scheduled for February 19.

Jefferies believes that Accor's full-year 2025 results should highlight a robust Q4 RevPAR, which is expected to drive EBITDA growth toward the upper end of the guidance range.

"Continued strong commercial momentum into 2026, combined with the imminent completion of the Essendi divestiture, represents a re-rating catalyst for the stock, narrowing the gap with its American peers," the research firm noted in its latest report.