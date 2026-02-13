Jefferies Reiterates Hold Rating on Capgemini Following Results Release

Jefferies has reiterated its hold recommendation on the stock, maintaining its unchanged price target of 145 euros after the company's results were published.



Jefferies notes that revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was robust, reaching 10.6% at constant exchange rates.



"Adjusted EBIT of 2,983 million euros for fiscal year 2025 is broadly in line with forecasts (2,978 million euros), as is the free cash flow of 1.9 billion euros," the research firm explains.



At the current share price, the stock is trading at a 2026 P/E ratio of 10 times, with a yield of 3%.