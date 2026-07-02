Jefferies reiterates its buy rating on Argan after first-half 2026 results

Jacques Meaudre Published on 07/02/2026 at 05:09 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €81, following the release of first-half 2026 figures.



Argan reported rental income of €109.7m in the first half of 2026 (+4%, versus +5% in the second quarter) and slightly raised its forecast for fiscal year 2026 (€221m).



Jefferies believes that while the development project pipeline remains in line with expectations and continues to create value, potential renewed pressure on asset values and a less supportive leasing environment warrant caution.



According to the analyst, valuation remains attractive and he expects the share price to improve, with the main obstacle to refinancing now removed.



'Argan's rental income in the first half of 2026 is up 4% year over year (versus +3% in the first quarter and +5% in the second quarter), reflecting: (i) the impact of 2025 and 2026 investments (€55m in 2025 with a 7.2% yield); and (ii) lower rent indexation, as expected (+0.6% versus 3.45% for fiscal year 2024),' the research firm said.



The analyst notes that Argan has returned to a 100% occupancy rate (versus 7% for the market, according to CBRE in the first quarter of 2026) after leasing 32,000 m² to JS Logistics in Coudray-Montceaux (Grand Paris).



Jefferies also highlights that the 2026 rental income forecast has been slightly revised upward, to at least €221m (+€1m), which aligns perfectly with its estimates.



'The €160m investment plan for 2026 is maintained and should be accretive (annual yield rate > 6%). €140m has already been invested in six projects, alongside €120m of acquisitions. No disposals were completed in 2025 and none are planned for 2026,' the research firm adds.